Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 92,576

India logged 11,739 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,33,89,973, while the active cases rose to 92,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,999 with 25 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.