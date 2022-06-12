Active COVID-19 cases increase to 44,5131

The active cases comprises 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.02 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,52,743, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.