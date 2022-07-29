Active Covid cases decline in country

India logged 20,409 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,39,79,730, while the active cases declined to 1,43,988, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,258 with 32 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.48 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,335 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.