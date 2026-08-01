Activists demand pellet gun ban, withdrawal of cases against student protesters

The Disha Students’ Organisation on Saturday called for renewed protests against examination paper leaks and alleged police repression, accusing the government of failing to honour assurances that cases registered against demonstrators would be withdrawn.

At a press conference titled “The movement against paper leaks, state repression, and the way forward” at the India Women’s Press Corps in Delhi, on Saturday, student representatives, lawyers, academics and activists discussed the recent agitation and its aftermath.

Disha members claimed that the 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar had helped force the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan but described the outcome as only a “partial and symbolic victory”. It said no lasting solution had been found to tackle examination paper leaks or corruption in the education system.

Naureen, representing Disha, alleged that protesters continued to face FIRs, intimidation and visits by police despite assurances that cases against them would be withdrawn. She claimed that the authorities were seeking to exclude certain cases based on when they were registered, whether the complainants were private individuals and whether the students had previous cases against them.

She also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing on the language used by young protesters while allegedly remaining silent on threats, abuse and trolling directed at women and government critics.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Colin Gonsalves called for a complete prohibition on pellet guns, arguing that their indiscriminate nature made them unsuitable for crowd control.

Referring to litigation concerning the use of pellet guns in Kashmir, Gonsalves said the weapons could not distinguish between those involved in violence and bystanders. He added that metallic pellets could cause severe injuries and prove fatal when fired at the head or chest from close range.