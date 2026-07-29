IYC student protest helpline receives 1,080 calls, handles 80 legal cases

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday revealed that its SOS Chhatron Ki Goonj (SOSCKG) helpline received more than 1,000 calls from students, protesters and their families during the recent nationwide agitation, with over 80 cases requiring legal intervention.

In a press release, the IYC said its helpline was launched to provide coordinated assistance to those affected by the protests, including support for food, shelter, transport and legal aid.

The IYC said the legal department handled more than 80 requests involving alleged detentions, arrests, police action, lathi-charges, access to legal representation, tracing of detained persons and assistance to families searching for relatives.

The organisation claimed its legal teams remained deployed at police stations and detention centres, coordinated with families and worked to secure the release of detained protesters while pursuing legal remedies where required.

Citing specific instances, the Youth Congress said its legal department intervened after several supporters were detained during a protest in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar, remaining at the police station until the legal formalities were completed and the detainees were released.

It also claimed to have provided legal assistance to a group of people and their family members detained in East Delhi, saying its intervention helped secure their release following coordination with authorities at Kamla Market Police Station.

Commenting on the initiative, IYC National In-charge Manish Sharma said, “When students and young people needed support, the Indian Youth Congress did not remain a spectator. Through SOS Chhatron Ki Goonj, our workers and legal teams stood with them from arranging basic assistance to ensuring legal support. The message is clear,no student fighting for justice will be left alone.”