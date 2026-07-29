Delhi Police in knots over truck loaded with stones near Jantar Mantar

In a late-evening statement on Tuesday, 28 July, Delhi Police advised the public not to circulate "baseless" information about a truck loaded with stones that was allegedly parked near Jantar Mantar on the morning of 20 July, when youth protesters had planned a march to Parliament. Earlier that morning, the organisers shared a photograph of the truck, expressing concern that it could be used to frame the protesters. Later in the day, police attempted to disperse the march, and both sides exchanged brickbats.

A Newslaundry report published on Tuesday, 28 July, traced police records and found that the truck had been seized on 16 July after it allegedly hit a Maruti Eeco van carrying seven occupants, all of whom were injured. Police seized the truck, and the van's owner also handed over the damaged vehicle to the police as evidence on the same day.

“The FIR records the time of the crash as 4.15 am on 16 July. Truck HR63 E 6865, allegedly driven rashly and negligently, hit a Maruti Eeco (HR43 D 9778) at the Firoz Shah Road–Kasturba Gandhi Marg crossing in Lutyens' Delhi. Seven people travelling in the van were injured. Both vehicles were taken to the Parliament Street police station,” the report said.

Since 16 July, the dumper has moved at least four times — to the protest site, to Bhalswa to be emptied, to the pavement outside the Indian Youth Congress office on Raisina Road, and then out of sight, the report added.

Late on Tuesday night, 28 July, Ashutosh Ranka, a CJP spokesperson, tweeted that on 20 July, Delhi Police had informed them that the truck belonged to the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation). However, Newslaundry was given a different version when it approached Delhi Police for comment.