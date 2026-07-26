Md Irfan, the nation's unlikely conscience keeper from Jantar Mantar

'Yes, I cried listening to him but not in helplessness — rather realising how could I lose faith when there are people like him. Such profound thoughts. And the way he expresses them. For me, he is probably one of the greatest finds of this protest. Men and women of law, you will never hear a better exposition of the Constitution than this. Breaks my heart these people not only deal with poverty but also discrimination. Being born poor in India is a crime…'. This is just one of the reactions on social media to a man whose words from the youth protest site in Delhi's Jantar Mantar are breaking the internet.

Md Irfan can neither read nor write. He has never been to school. The only ‘education’ he received was as a child at an anganwadi. He is 35, unmarried and lives with his parents and two sisters in a Delhi slum. The one-room structure they call home has no roof, just a tarpaulin sheet protecting 12 square yards of living space from the elements. Irfan sells ice slabs on the roadside for a living. “I belong to the working class, sir”, he says with his disarming smile. “Main bahut bolta hoon, sir (sir, I talk a lot)".

He is voluble alright but speaks with great clarity, his words laced with humour and punctuated with Hindi and Urdu poetry. His conversation at Jantar Mantar with journalist Rajat Pandey of Lallantop, a Hindi digital media outlet which is part of the India Today group, is being widely shared on social media. Appeals are pouring in for people to extend a helping hand to the family, with netizens saying how impressed and overwhelmed they are with Irfan’s clarity and articulation.