Jantar Mantar: The invisible faces of the student movement

Solidarity is the soul of any mass mobilisation. Add diversity to the mix and it springs to life. On 20 July, those who gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand accountability from the Central government over the paper leak issue made it clear: the young people of this country are angry and unafraid. Even as the Delhi Police, under orders to crush the movement in its infancy, rained blows and fired tear gas shells, the protesters stood their ground.

If anything, the police brutalities solidified their resolve, as more and more young people flowed in and out of the site at all hours, standing patiently in long queues, braving bad weather, internet shutdowns and closed Metro stations to get there and stay there.

The circle of protest expanded to a circle of care and community. Unable to get sleep, Mohammad Ahmed Saifi, a resident of Old Delhi, decided to tend to those sleeping by the road, exhausted by the oppressive heat and humidity. A video of him fanning them as tenderly as a mother went viral. Soon, that became a common scene at Jantar Mantar. Anyone holding a hand fan would cool themselves and anyone around.

This instinctive caring is also a protest against the politics of hate that, since 2014, has divided friend from friend, strained family ties, and split neighbourhoods down communal faultlines.

The shoes and slippers that lay scattered in the aftermath of the police lathi-charge have been gathered into something like a site-specific installation by JNU research scholar and former NSUI Uttar Pradesh president Akhilesh Yadav. “We want both Modi and Amit Shah to resign,” says Yadav. “These shoes are the symbol of our struggle.”

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