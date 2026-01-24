Actor detained over alleged firing incident at Mumbai residential complex
Actor tells police shots were fired while testing licensed weapon, as investigators probe bullets found in Andheri building
Mumbai Police have detained actor and self-styled film critic Kamaal R. Khan, popularly known as KRK, in connection with a firing incident that damaged a residential building in the city’s Andheri area earlier this month.
The incident took place on 18 January at a multi-storey building in Nalanda Society, Oshiwara, where residents reported hearing gunshots. Police later recovered bullets embedded in the façade of the building and inside two flats on the second and fourth floors. No injuries were reported.
Investigators launched a detailed probe, reviewing CCTV footage and analysing the trajectory of the bullets to determine their point of origin. According to officials, this exercise led them to an area near KRK’s residence, located close to the affected housing complex.
After several days of inquiry, the actor was taken in for questioning late on Friday night. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted to discharging his firearm, telling police that he had been testing his licensed weapon and did not intend to cause harm. He is reported to have said he fired in the direction of a nearby mangrove patch, assuming the bullets would not travel far, but that wind conditions may have carried them into the residential building.
Police have since seized the firearm and recovered spent shell casings as part of the investigation. Forensic experts and the Crime Branch are examining the evidence, including the bullets retrieved from the building and other material collected from the scene.
Officials said no formal charges have yet been announced, but added that further legal action, including the possibility of arrest and filing of charges, remains under consideration as the investigation continues.