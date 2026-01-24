Actor detained over alleged firing incident at Mumbai residential complex

Mumbai Police have detained actor and self-styled film critic Kamaal R. Khan, popularly known as KRK, in connection with a firing incident that damaged a residential building in the city’s Andheri area earlier this month.

The incident took place on 18 January at a multi-storey building in Nalanda Society, Oshiwara, where residents reported hearing gunshots. Police later recovered bullets embedded in the façade of the building and inside two flats on the second and fourth floors. No injuries were reported.

Investigators launched a detailed probe, reviewing CCTV footage and analysing the trajectory of the bullets to determine their point of origin. According to officials, this exercise led them to an area near KRK’s residence, located close to the affected housing complex.