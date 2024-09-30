SC grants interim protection from arrest to Malayalam actor Siddique

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to Malayalam film actor Siddique in a rape case and directed him to cooperate with the investigation. The court was hearing a plea moved by Siddique challenging a Kerala High Court order that denied him anticipatory bail.

A bench of justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notices to the Kerala government and the victim in the case and sought their replies within two weeks.

"In the meantime, it is directed that in the event of arrest of the petitioner in connection with Crime No.1192 of 2024 of the Museum police station, Thiruvananthapuram, he shall be released on bail, subject to the conditions that may be imposed by the trial court and subject to his joining the investigation and remaining present before the investigating officer as and when called upon to do so, till the next date of hearing," the bench said.

The bench asked advocate Vrinda Grover, who appeared in the court on behalf of the victim, about the reason for the delay in registering the complaint against Siddique. The lawyer told the bench that the Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed the harassment and sexual exploitation faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, has to be understood in the larger context.

Representing Siddique in the matter, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said a complaint was lodged in 2024, after a lapse of eight years.

Questioning Siddique's conduct, Grover said, "In 2014, the complainant was only 19 years old. He approached her on Facebook and said he liked her picture. In 2016, she was invited to a preview by a superstar. I have given detailed descriptions regarding what happened in the hotel.

"This is not a Kerala-centric issue. What prevented women across Hollywood from raising their voice against Harvey Weinstein-like people?" she added.