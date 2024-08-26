Amidst slew of #MeToo claims, Kerala forms SIT on Hema Committee report

In response to mounting opposition and public outcry, the Kerala government has tasked female officers from the special investigation team (SIT) with leading a probe into the alleged sexual abuse of women in the Malayalam film industry. The seven-member team, guided by IG Sparjan Kumar, includes four women officers. They will handle witness statements and evidence collection, while male officers assist with other tasks.

However, the SIT has not yet decided whether to investigate the claims detailed in the recently released Hema Committee report. According to Manorama News, the team is awaiting further instructions from the chief minister’s office. Sources suggest that the SIT will proceed once the home department issues an official order.

The Kerala High Court is currently reviewing the report, which includes parts that were previously removed. The court has requested the complete report in a sealed cover as part of a public interest litigation seeking criminal proceedings against those involved in sexual violence against women in the film industry. The court is expected to issue a ruling on this matter on 10 September.

The Opposition led by the Congress had intensified protests, demanding an all-woman team for the investigation. They argued that many complainants, fearing for their careers and questioning the possibility of justice, would be more comfortable with an all-woman team.

The special team comprises IG Sparjan Kumar, crime branch ADGP H. Venkatesh, IG S. Ajeetha Begum, crime branch SP Merin Joseph, coastal police AIG Poonkuzhali, Kerala Police Academy assistant director Aishwarya Dongre, AIG Ajith V., and crime branch SP S. Madhusoodhan. The women officers have already begun interviewing survivors.