Amidst slew of #MeToo claims, Kerala forms SIT on Hema Committee report
Sources suggest that the SIT will proceed once the home department issues an official order
In response to mounting opposition and public outcry, the Kerala government has tasked female officers from the special investigation team (SIT) with leading a probe into the alleged sexual abuse of women in the Malayalam film industry. The seven-member team, guided by IG Sparjan Kumar, includes four women officers. They will handle witness statements and evidence collection, while male officers assist with other tasks.
However, the SIT has not yet decided whether to investigate the claims detailed in the recently released Hema Committee report. According to Manorama News, the team is awaiting further instructions from the chief minister’s office. Sources suggest that the SIT will proceed once the home department issues an official order.
The Kerala High Court is currently reviewing the report, which includes parts that were previously removed. The court has requested the complete report in a sealed cover as part of a public interest litigation seeking criminal proceedings against those involved in sexual violence against women in the film industry. The court is expected to issue a ruling on this matter on 10 September.
The Opposition led by the Congress had intensified protests, demanding an all-woman team for the investigation. They argued that many complainants, fearing for their careers and questioning the possibility of justice, would be more comfortable with an all-woman team.
The special team comprises IG Sparjan Kumar, crime branch ADGP H. Venkatesh, IG S. Ajeetha Begum, crime branch SP Merin Joseph, coastal police AIG Poonkuzhali, Kerala Police Academy assistant director Aishwarya Dongre, AIG Ajith V., and crime branch SP S. Madhusoodhan. The women officers have already begun interviewing survivors.
Following the release of the Hema Commission report, the Malayalam film industry has been rocked by a series of serious accusations against well-known actors. The latest allegations come from Minu Muneer, who has accused prominent actors Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, and Jayasurya, as well as production controllers Noble and Vichu, of subjecting her to physical and verbal abuse during the filming of a 2013 project.
In a detailed Facebook post, Muneer described the abuse she experienced and the impact it had on her career, ultimately forcing her to leave the industry and relocate to Chennai. She had previously mentioned this abuse in a newspaper article and is now calling for justice and accountability.
Muneer also recounted a disturbing experience involving Mukesh when she sought membership with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). She alleges that Mukesh demanded she comply with sexual favors in exchange for joining the association.
In response to these allegations, actor Maniyanpilla Raju has called for a comprehensive investigation, expressing concerns that the situation might be influenced by various interests. “Some individuals may exploit the situation for personal gain. Among the accused, there may be both innocent and guilty parties. Therefore, a thorough investigation is crucial,” Raju stated.
Meanwhile, actor Revathi Sampath, who has accused veteran actor Siddique of sexual assault, is urging authorities to ensure justice is served. She is advocating for Siddique's ban from the film industry, claiming that his success was built on the shattered dreams of aspiring actors like herself.
Another junior artist has accused actor Baburaj of sexually abusing her at his home in Aluva several years ago. She claimed that in 2019, Baburaj invited her with the promise of a film role and mentioned that a director and screenwriter would be present. After leaving the house without meeting the actor again, she said he continued to send her inappropriate messages on WhatsApp.
On Monday, a new accusation emerged from a young female writer who alleged that director V.K. Prakash misbehaved with her when he invited her to a hotel room in Kollam under the pretence of discussing her story. According to the writer, the incident occurred on 4 April 2022. Prakash had reserved a room for her at the hotel where he was also staying. She had initially contacted Prakash to pitch a story she wanted him to direct.
“He showed enthusiasm about my idea and agreed to discuss it further,” she said. “I told him I could send him the story and continue the discussion only if he was interested.”
Despite the challenges of travelling from Kochi to Kollam, the director insisted on an in-person meeting due to his schedule. On 4 April 2022, the writer arrived in Kollam, and Prakash visited her hotel room in the evening to hear her story. During the meeting, Prakash interrupted her to offer drinks and asked if she was interested in acting. When she declined and reiterated her desire to be a scriptwriter, he narrated a scene and asked her to perform it. Upon her refusal, Prakash allegedly attempted to kiss her and forced her onto the bed. She resisted and made it clear that she was there solely to discuss her script. Prakash then questioned her decision, which she confirmed.
The young woman left the room shortly after Prakash did, returning to Kochi. The following morning, she discovered several missed calls from him. When she returned his call, Prakash requested that she not damage his reputation and sent her Rs 10,000 as travel expenses.
“I did not confide in anyone and was afraid to file an official complaint. Now, I feel confident because chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised protection and support for women facing such experiences,” the writer stated.
“This was my first experience in the film industry. I have no influential connections here. If you don’t like the story, reject it. Don’t insult me by calling under the guise of a discussion. If you can’t help, be straightforward about it. Don’t demean people like me,” she added. “What I have said is true, and I stand by it. I have already filed a complaint with the special investigation team.”
The controversial Hema Commission report, released by the Kerala government on 19 August 2024 after a five-year wait, states that sexual exploitation is rampant in the Malayalam film industry, and that women are asked to "compromise" in exchange for work.
The Hema commission under justice K. Hema was constituted to address problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry following a 2017 sexual assault case involving the actor Dileep. The case, which saw an actress abducted and molested by several accused including Dileep, has been ongoing since then. The report, filed in 2019, was not released earlier owing to its sensitive content.
According to the report, the Malayalam film industry denies opportunities to those who are not ready to "cooperate" and grant sexual favours. There is a general perception that actresses are here to make money and will therefore share a bed with anyone.
