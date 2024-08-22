Hema committee: Kerala HC asks govt to deliver full report in sealed envelope

The Hema commission under justice K. Hema was constituted to address problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry following a 2017 sexual assault case involving the actor Dileep.

The case, which saw an actress abducted and molested by several accused including Dileep, has been ongoing since then. The report, filed in 2019, was not released earlier owing to its sensitive content.

According to the report, the Malayalam film industry denies opportunities to those who are not ready to "cooperate" and grant sexual favours. There is a general perception that actresses are here to make money and will therefore share a bed with anyone.

It has been stated by various women that if they go anywhere looking for work, they are often accompanied by parents or relatives since the demand for sex is often made along with an offer of work.

The High Court's intervention comes amid growing calls for criminal action against those responsible for the offenses detailed in the report. The case, initiated by petitioner Navas Paichira, has been scheduled for a hearing on September 10.

A day after the Hema Commission report was released on 19 August, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that no investigations would be initiated by the government. This decision has faced considerable criticism.

Vijayan stated that while his government would not independently act against film personalities identified as sexual predators by women in the Malayalam film industry, it would protect the confidentiality of the testimonies. However, he mentioned that if any woman who testified came forward with a complaint, the government would take appropriate action.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the state has a responsibility to prosecute based on the report’s findings, while the State Government's counsel countered that the report’s confidentiality had limited access to details of witnesses and victims. The report was intended to suggest measures rather than function as a judicial commission.