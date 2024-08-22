Kolkata doctor's case: SC asks Bengal police to not disrupt peaceful protests

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 22 August, asked the West Bengal Police not to disrupt the peaceful protests in the wake of the horrific incident at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered earlier this month.

"We categorically reaffirm that peaceful protests shall not be disturbed and disrupted. The state shall not take any action against those who are peacefully protesting against the incident at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital," a bench presided over by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud said.

The bench, also comprising justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, that the apex court has not injuncted the state police from exercising such lawful powers as entrusted in terms of law, clarifying that the protestors should also comply with the requirements of the law.

"Let the investigation continue," it remarked, taking on record the status report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well by the Kolkata Police in relation to the vandalisation of the hospital premises on the night of 14 August.

The Supreme Court also asked the jurisdictional court to decide, by 5 p.m. on Friday, the application of the investigative agency seeking permission for a polygraph test of the accused.