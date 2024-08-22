Kolkata doctor's case: Protesting doctors must return to work, says CJI

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 22 August, termed “extremely disturbing” the Kolkata Police’s delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. It also asked protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken after they rejoin.

Questioning the sequence and timing of legal formalities conducted by police, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said it was very surprising that the post-mortem of the deceased was conducted on 9 August between 6.10 pm to 7.10 pm before the registration of case as unnatural death.

"How was it that the post-mortem was conducted at 6.10 pm on 9 August and yet the unnatural death information is sent to Tala police station at 11.30 pm on 9 August. This is extremely disturbing," the bench, also comprising justice J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

It directed the Kolkata Police officer, who registered the first entry about the rape-murder that has shocked the country, to appear in the next hearing and disclose the time of the entry.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the top court that the most shocking fact is that the FIR was registered at 11.45 pm after the postgraduate medic was cremated.