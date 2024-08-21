Kolkata doctor death: Can SC's task force stop descent into disorder?

The least that outraged citizens probably expected when the Supreme Court took it upon itself to examine the alleged sexual assault and murder of a young trainee doctor in Kolkata’s state-run R.G. Kar Hospital, was more than a paper chase.

The National Task Force, comprising medical top brass of the army, navy and air force, various Central government hospitals and private medical facilities, the cabinet secretary and other senior bureaucrats, has been tasked with looking at data and making recommendations for safer working spaces and against “the lack of institutional safety norms at medical establishments”.

Given how the State in India works, the paper work is unlikely to reveal how “the more malevolent manifestations of the structural deficiencies in public health institutions” are the source of “gendered violence”. It is entirely likely that every public health institution will, on paper, have rest rooms for its women staff, including doctors, separate toilets, a modicum of security staff, CCTV cameras, all sorts of technological solutions to monitor the entry and exit of personnel from within the building and from outside.

The paper chase will not tell the country whether all the CCTV cameras outside the seminar room where Kolkata's 'Abhaya' was killed were in working condition. The paper chase will not reveal how in various public health institutions “the hierarchy within medical colleges and the career advancement and academic degrees of young professionals are capable of being affected by those in the upper echelons”.

This one indictment says it all about how public sector and perhaps even other medical colleges and hospitals are administered. It reveals the evil that is embedded within the system and the failure of governance that has allowed it to grow stronger.

When the Supreme Court knows where lies the source of the evil, it may have been appropriate to spell out what it meant by “malevolent manifestations”.