Kolkata doctor's case: IMA says task force a "great relief" but protest continues
"Held a meeting with nearly 70 resident doctors’ associations pan-India, and it was decided unanimously that we will continue our strike," says FAIMA chairman
The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday, 20 August, established a national task force to frame guidelines to ensure the safety of medical professionals across the country.
The Supreme Court's 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol for ensuring safety and facilities for them in the wake of the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.
However, this move has not quelled the ongoing protests by resident doctors, who continue to demand the implementation of a central protection act (CPA) and justice for the trainee doctor.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which boasts a membership of over 400,000 medical professionals, expressed its support for the Supreme Court's decision but affirmed that their protest for a CPA would persist.
IMA national president Dr R.V. Asokan welcomed the court's order as a “great relief” but emphasised that the demand for a comprehensive national policy remains unmet, reported the New Indian Express.
Two of our demands — security for medical professionals and ensuring safe and dignified conditions for residents — have been addressed by the SC. However, we are demanding a policy issue that the central government must respond to. We will not give up on our demand at the national level and will continue to protest until CPA is implementedDr. Asokan, national president, IMA
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a prominent body of resident doctors, was the first to announce the continuation of their strike, per the New Indian Express.
Dr Rohan Krishnan, FAIMA's national chairman, declared that their protest would persist until the CPA is enacted through an ordinance.
We held a meeting with nearly 70 resident doctors’ associations pan-India, and it was decided unanimously that we will continue our strike until CPA is implemented. We welcome the SC decision but have no faith in the government, authorities or officials. Therefore, we have decided that the protest will continue. OPD and elective surgeries will remain closedDr. Rohan Krishnan, national chairman, FAIMA
Dr Dhruv Chauhan, national council coordinator of the Indian Medical Association—Junior Doctors Network (IMA–JDN), echoed these sentiments, highlighting the ongoing nationwide strike by resident doctors.
With just one hearing, the Supreme Court has assured doctors nationwide that they are being heard by announcing the formation of an NTF when the government showed no proactive approach towards our issues. While we respect the SC decision, we have been fighting from the very beginning for justice for the victim and the central protection act for doctorsDr Dhruv Chauhan, national council coordinator, IMA–JDN
The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) also expressed its solidarity with the greater medical community, noting that their nationwide strike would continue.
Young medical professionals, including interns, residents and junior doctors, are disproportionately affected by systemic challenges within the healthcare sector. They frequently face the most demanding working conditions and are often the most vulnerable to violence and exploitationDr Lakshya Mittal, national president, UDFA
According to the New Indian Express, in a call to action, the resident doctors of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, RGKar MCH chapter, declared that their strike would continue until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on Thursday, 22 August:
"Our cease-work will continue resolutely until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on Thursday. This is not just a protest; it is a stand for the safety, dignity and rights of every medical professional in our country."
They urged fellow medical professionals and citizens to join their cause, emphasising that this struggle is not only for their own rights but for the future of healthcare in India.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines