Kolkata doctor's case: IMA says task force a "great relief" but protest continues

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday, 20 August, established a national task force to frame guidelines to ensure the safety of medical professionals across the country.

The Supreme Court's 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol for ensuring safety and facilities for them in the wake of the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

However, this move has not quelled the ongoing protests by resident doctors, who continue to demand the implementation of a central protection act (CPA) and justice for the trainee doctor.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which boasts a membership of over 400,000 medical professionals, expressed its support for the Supreme Court's decision but affirmed that their protest for a CPA would persist.

IMA national president Dr R.V. Asokan welcomed the court's order as a “great relief” but emphasised that the demand for a comprehensive national policy remains unmet, reported the New Indian Express.