Kolkata Police suspends 3 officers over vandalism at RG Kar hospital
The suspended officers are being investigated in connection with the incident, which involved damage to the hospital's emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store
The Kolkata Police has suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week, officials said.
The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners, they said.
A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of 15 August.
The violence at the state-run hospital took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the health facility.
“Three officers have been suspended... Two are assistant police commissioners and one is an inspector,” an official said.
Further investigation is underway.
The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s chest department on 9 August.
