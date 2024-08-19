Kolkata doctor death: Government forms SIT to probe RG Kar corruption allegations
The SIT will be headed by an IPS officer, who will be assisted by three more junior IPS officers
The West Bengal government's home and hill affairs department has announced the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) "to conduct enquiry/investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date", as per a notification issued by the special secretary.
"The SIT will have the liberty to access any relevant document from govt departments and private agencies required for expeditious completion of the enquiry," the notification says.
The SIT will be headed by IPS officer and inspector-general Dr Pranav Kumar, who will be assisted by three more IPS officers — Waquar Reza (DIG, Murshidabad range), Soma Das Mitra (DIG, CID), and Indira Mukherjee (DC-Central, Kolkata Police).
The SIT is expected to requisition the services of other officers and staff as and when required from the police directorate and Kolkata Police, and will submit its first report to the state government within a month from the date of its constitution, the notification says.
What this means, say sources
Interestingly, 2021 was the year that Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, was first placed in his post. However, students went on a hunger strike in protest against his refusal to establish separate student and resident hall councils. He was removed as a result of the protest.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear as the first matter on Tuesday a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the ongoing nationwide doctors' strike over it.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10:30 am on Tuesday.
The suo motu cognisance of the case, titled "In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issue", assumes significance in view of the fact that Calcutta High Court is already in action and has transferred the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The top court may widen the spectrum of judicial scrutiny, keeping in mind the ongoing nationwide protests, especially by the doctors, and their concerns.
Doctors' bodies the Federation of Association of Medical Consultants of India (FAMCI) and the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), and lawyer Vishal Tiwari have also moved the top court by filing interim applications in the suo motu case.
With PTI inputs
