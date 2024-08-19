Kolkata doctor death: Government forms SIT to probe RG Kar corruption allegations

The West Bengal government's home and hill affairs department has announced the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) "to conduct enquiry/investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date", as per a notification issued by the special secretary.

"The SIT will have the liberty to access any relevant document from govt departments and private agencies required for expeditious completion of the enquiry," the notification says.

The SIT will be headed by IPS officer and inspector-general Dr Pranav Kumar, who will be assisted by three more IPS officers — Waquar Reza (DIG, Murshidabad range), Soma Das Mitra (DIG, CID), and Indira Mukherjee (DC-Central, Kolkata Police).

The SIT is expected to requisition the services of other officers and staff as and when required from the police directorate and Kolkata Police, and will submit its first report to the state government within a month from the date of its constitution, the notification says.

What this means, say sources

Interestingly, 2021 was the year that Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, was first placed in his post. However, students went on a hunger strike in protest against his refusal to establish separate student and resident hall councils. He was removed as a result of the protest.