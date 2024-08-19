Kolkata doctor's murder: CBI questions ex-principal of R.G. Kar for 4th consecutive day
CBI officers for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, 19 August questioned the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor.
Ghosh reached the CBI’s city office at CGO Complex on Monday morning, an official said.
Ghosh was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted and why he made the parents wait for nearly three hours, he said.
The ex-principal was also questioned who had ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall at the emergency building of the hospital after the incident.
Ghosh has been questioned for several hours in the last three days since Friday by the CBI officers.
The officers of the central probe agency are also checking his mobile phone call list details as well as his WhatsApp chat list.
Ghosh, an orthopaedic doctor, had resigned from the R G Kar Medical College principal's post two days after the woman's body was found on August 9. He had expressed fears of being attacked, prompting his lawyer to seek protection from the Calcutta High Court. The court directed him to approach a single bench.
The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on 9 August. Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection.
Meanwhile, a person was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly disclosing the identity on social media of the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and issuing threats to CM Mamata Banerjee, police said on Monday, 19 August.
The arrest was made after a complaint was lodged at the Taltala police station, they added.
"A complaint was received that the person with Instagram username 'Kirtisocial' uploaded three stories related to the incident that recently took place at RG Kar MCH, disclosing the picture and identity of the victim," a police officer said.
"At the same time, the accused person also shared two stories against the CM that contained offensive comments and life threats to her. Those were very much provocative in nature and might have created social unrest and promoted hatred among communities," he said.
The accused will be produced before a court, police said.
