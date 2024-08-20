Kolkata doctor murder: SC forms 10-member task force to formulate national protocol

Observing that working conditions have made doctors and health professionals susceptible to violence, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 20 August constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol for ensuring safety and facilities for them in the wake of the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

The task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months.

A bench headed by chief justice D Y Chandrachud said protecting women doctors is a matter of national interest and principle of equality does not demand anything less.

The top court said the nation cannot await another rape for things to change on the ground.

It said there are legislations to protect medical professionals but they do not address the systemic issues.