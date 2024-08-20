Kolkata doctor murder: SC questions West Bengal govt over delay in filing of FIR

Terming the rape and murder case of a medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as horrific, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 20 August came down heavily on the West Bengal government over delay in filing FIR in the matter.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the top court said this incident raises systematic issue regarding safety of doctor across India.

A bench headed by chief justice DY Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, said if women are not able to go to work and working conditions are not safe, we are denying them equality.

The top court slammed the West Bengal government over delay in filing FIR in the rape-murder case, and asked what were hospital authorities doing.

"It appears crime was detected in early hours, medical college principal tried to pass it off as suicide," the bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed.

The bench rapped the Kolkata Police and asked how a mob of thousands entered the RG Kar Medical College.

When the conduct of the R G Kar Hospital's principal was under scrutiny, how was he appointed to another college immediately, it asked.