Is Bollywood about to get its own Hema committee?
Maharashtra govt considering a probe into 'casting couch' concerns, following from the Justice Hema-led report on sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry
What was only being whispered about is now out in the open.
The Justice Hema committee report on sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry has opened up a Pandora’s box.
And now, it has been reliably learned by this writer that the Maharashtra government intends to set up a similar committee to probe the casting couch allegations in the Hindi film industry, in Bollywood.
Rumour has it, talk of an impending investigation on sexual misconduct has put many Filmistan personalities on the backfoot.
Says veteran actress Asha Parekh, “This must be probed at the highest level. The safety of women at their workplace must be the highest priority for the government.”
A prominent Hindi producer-director who spoke on the issue on condition of anonymity said: “Some years ago, that whole #MeToo thing happened in Bollywood. But what was the result? Only the small fish were taken into the net. The really big players — and that includes a tycoon who is a multimedia content producer and an A-list hero known for his clean image — paid multiple crores to the accusers to hush up allegations against them."
However, the producer-director added, "This time the biggest of heads will roll.”
In this context, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas’ expressions of 'hurt' over the Malayalam film industry being 'targeted' over the casting couch issue seem silly and churlish.
One of his colleagues observes, “A start had to be made somewhere, and Thomas should be happy and proud that the Malayalam film industry has spearheaded #MeToo Part 2. Thomas whining about 'why us' is like saying a crime’s impact is lessened as there are others perpetrating the same crime. For God’s sake, this is not kindergarten school. Grow up and face reality!”
This writer spoke to several members of the Malayalam film industry about the Hema committee report. Very few spoke on record. One of the few who did was the Great Indian Kitchen director, Jeo Baby, who remarked, “All registered complaints should be treated very seriously. Many changes should be brought in the film sector with the support of the state government. I take this occasion to congratulate WCC (the Women In Cinema Collective). They have done a great job for the future of Malayalam cinema.”
