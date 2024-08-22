Hema committee: Kerala fin. min. says case can be registered suo motu

Contrary to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Viajayan’s stand, the state finance minister K.N. Balagopal said cases can be registered suo motu under the law based on the Hema Committee report, even in the absence of a formal complaint.

Speaking to reporters, Balagopal emphasised that the law applies equally to everyone, including those in the film industry, and no special consideration would be given based on their profession.

"I am not qualified to discuss the technicalities of whether a case can be registered without a formal complaint," Balagopal said. "However, it is clear that Indian law allows for cases to be initiated even without a direct complaint. The current legal framework supports such actions and ensures that no one is above the law."

Previously, the state government's stance was that action would only be taken if a formal complaint was received regarding the Hema Commission report. Former cultural affairs minister A.K. Balan and current minister Saji Cherian had both highlighted legal constraints preventing the registration of cases based solely on the general findings of the report.

A day after the Hema committee report was released on 19 August, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that no investigations would be initiated by the government. This decision has faced considerable criticism.