Kerala CM’s inaction on Hema committee report sparks outrage

A day after the Hema Commission report was released on 19 August, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that no investigations would be initiated by the government. This decision has faced considerable criticism.

Vijayan stated that while his government would not independently act against film personalities identified as sexual predators by women in the Malayalam film industry, it would protect the confidentiality of the testimonies. However, he mentioned that if any woman who testified came forward with a complaint, the government would take appropriate action.

Former director general of prosecution T. Asaf Ali slammed the chief minister’s stance, emphasising that according to the law of the land, the police must register a case and begin an investigation upon receiving information about any cognisable offence. He cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in Lalita Kumari v Govt of UP (2013), which mandates that an FIR must be registered under Section 154 of the CrPC without preliminary inquiry if the information reveals a cognisable offence. Mutatis mutandis, the same should apply with the new BNS legislation as well.

The Hema Commission report, a 233-page document, was released shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, 19 August. Established under Justice K. Hema to address issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry following a 2017 sexual assault case involving actor Dileep, placement of the report in the public domain was delayed due to its sensitive content. It reveals that the industry often denies opportunities to those unwilling to 'cooperate' and grant sexual favours.