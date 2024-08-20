Justice Hema Committee report: Kerala govt ought to be ashamed, says Tharoor

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday, 20 August came down heavily against the Kerala government for not acting on the Justice Hema Committee report, which according to him was a "smoking gun" that everyone ignored.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, addressing the media after participating in the Birth Day commemoration of Rajiv Gandhi at the District Congress Committee office, said that it is utterly shameful and shocking that the government sat on this report for nearly five years and now released it under duress.

"I saw a statement by the minister for cultural affairs, stating that these ladies could have come to the government and made a complaint, and they have only given a complaint to the commission. But the commission is appointed by the government. So, what kind of excuse is this?" Tharoor asked.

He said it was absolutely indispensable that action be taken on the basis of the report. "The state government, frankly, ought to be ashamed of itself," Tharoor said.

He said it is unforgivable to see the image of the Kerala film industry, which has a worldwide reputation, being tarnished this way after creating an unsafe working environment for women and perpetuating it through acts of intimidation, blackmail, and worse.

He wondered how a state that was the first in the world to educate girls at the primary level about 200 years ago, allowed this to happen.