Women harassed in Malayalam film industry, Hema committee report finds

The controversial Hema Commission Report, released by the Kerala government on Monday afternoon after a five-year wait, states that sexual exploitation is rampant in the Malayalam film industry, and that women are asked to "compromise" in exchange for work.

The abridged version of the report, comprising 233 pages, was released shortly after 2.30 pm on Monday. The state culture department gave a copy of the report to eight people, who had applied for it under the Right to Information Act.

The Hema commission under justice K. Hema was constituted to address problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry following a 2017 sexual assault case involving the actor Dileep. The case, which saw an actress abducted and molested by several accused including Dileep, has been ongoing since then. The report, filed in 2019, was not released earlier owing to its sensitive content.

According to the report, the Malayalam film industry denies opportunities to those who are not ready to "cooperate" and grant sexual favours. There is a general perception that actresses are here to make money and will therefore share a bed with anyone.

It has been stated by various women that if they go anywhere looking for work, they are often accompanied by parents or relatives since the demand for sex is often made along with an offer of work. Moreover, women do not feel safe staying alone in the accommodation arranged for them. “In most of the hotels where they are staying, the door is knocked by men working in cinema who would be mostly under intoxication,” the report states.

“But, a teacher, clerk, engineer or doctor or a woman in any other profession will not have to face such issues. At any rate, they will not have to take their parents when they go for work to their office because they are not confronted with any demand for sex to enter the respective work place. Ordinarily, it would be sufficient for them to prove their ability and nothing more to get other jobs and they can safely walk into their office.