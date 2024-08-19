Women harassed in Malayalam film industry, Hema committee report finds
The committee under justice K. Hema was constituted following a 2017 sexual assault case
The controversial Hema Commission Report, released by the Kerala government on Monday afternoon after a five-year wait, states that sexual exploitation is rampant in the Malayalam film industry, and that women are asked to "compromise" in exchange for work.
The abridged version of the report, comprising 233 pages, was released shortly after 2.30 pm on Monday. The state culture department gave a copy of the report to eight people, who had applied for it under the Right to Information Act.
The Hema commission under justice K. Hema was constituted to address problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry following a 2017 sexual assault case involving the actor Dileep. The case, which saw an actress abducted and molested by several accused including Dileep, has been ongoing since then. The report, filed in 2019, was not released earlier owing to its sensitive content.
According to the report, the Malayalam film industry denies opportunities to those who are not ready to "cooperate" and grant sexual favours. There is a general perception that actresses are here to make money and will therefore share a bed with anyone.
It has been stated by various women that if they go anywhere looking for work, they are often accompanied by parents or relatives since the demand for sex is often made along with an offer of work. Moreover, women do not feel safe staying alone in the accommodation arranged for them. “In most of the hotels where they are staying, the door is knocked by men working in cinema who would be mostly under intoxication,” the report states.
“But, a teacher, clerk, engineer or doctor or a woman in any other profession will not have to face such issues. At any rate, they will not have to take their parents when they go for work to their office because they are not confronted with any demand for sex to enter the respective work place. Ordinarily, it would be sufficient for them to prove their ability and nothing more to get other jobs and they can safely walk into their office.
"But, it’s a totally different state of affairs in cinema and women are scared to go for work all alone, because of the undue importance which people in cinema give to sex,” the report also states, adding that there is evidence from witnesses to support all the allegations.
According to the report, women typically discover audition opportunities through advertisements on social media platforms. Once a woman expresses interest, she might receive a phone call informing her that she is a suitable candidate for a role, and asked to meet the producer or director. During this meeting, she may be told that she will need to "compromise" and "adjust".
The report reveals a troubling belief within the industry that women gain or retain film roles solely through sexual favours. Although there is evidence suggesting that many of these sexual acts fall under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and are considered sexual harassment at the workplace, women in the industry who experience these abuses often remain silent for fear of repercussions.
A silver lining
All the women who testified before the commission about sexual harassment acknowledged that there are also highly respected men in the film industry with whom they felt safe working. Among those mentioned were a cinematographer and director known for their exemplary conduct and respect for others on set.
One witness praised the cinematographer for his character and concern for others, noting that his responsible approach and exemplary behaviour helped create a disciplined and comfortable environment for women on his sets.
Similarly, another witness highlighted the renowned director's excellent approach to handling sensitive and intimate scenes. This director ensures that only essential personnel are present during such scenes and makes certain that the shooting area is adequately covered to maintain privacy.
Women who find it uncomfortable to perform in explicit scenes appreciated these measures. Additionally, some witnesses mentioned that there are other men in various roles within the industry who are understanding, friendly, and supportive of women.
It is important to note that not all men in the film industry should be viewed through the same lens. While the report highlights issues of harassment, it does not imply that all men in the industry are involved in, or condone, such behaviour.
However, evidence also reveals that some well-known and highly regarded figures in the industry have caused distress by engaging in sexual harassment and making unwanted physical advances toward women.
Insensitivity
Several men interviewed by the commission questioned why women do not report sexual harassment to the police. The commission acknowledged that women commonly hesitate to report sexual harassment for various reasons. Additionally, the commission noted that public figures, such as actors, might feel even more embarrassed and vulnerable owing to their visibility, which can expose them to further harassment, including cyber attacks.
The commission's report highlighted that men who question why women do not report these incidents often overlook the reality. As the report states, "Even those who question why women don't go to the police would understand that if a sexual assault occurred to a woman in their own family, there would likely be no rush to the police station. Therefore, we cannot disregard the real concerns expressed by women."
The commission also reported that many witnesses shared fears of significant repercussions if they went to the police. They expressed concerns about severe consequences, including threats to their lives and the safety of their families. An artist added that such threats could extend beyond the victim, placing the entire family in danger.
The report highlights a troubling trend among men in the film industry: they often fail to recognise that a woman's motivation for acting in films may stem from a genuine passion for art and performance. Instead, there is a pervasive notion that women choose acting solely for fame and money, and that they are willing to grant sexual favours to secure roles. If a woman is perceived as a troublemaker, she risks being excluded from future opportunities. Consequently, women who are truly passionate about their craft may endure significant mistreatment in silence.
In response, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has filed a counter affidavit, asserting that they have established a Women’s Cell Grievance Forum to address such issues. AMMA believes this forum will effectively handle grievances related to sexual harassment.
However, the commission argues that it is the employer's responsibility to create a mechanism to address sexual harassment complaints at the workplace, not AMMA's. According to government regulations, an internal complaints committee should be formed within the context of an employer-employee relationship, as mandated by the relevant Act.
Denial of human rights
The evidence presented to the commission reveals that women in the Malayalam film industry are often denied even basic human rights, such as access to adequate facilities on set. Reports indicate that essential amenities like toilets and changing rooms are frequently unavailable. In some cases, women must change their clothes or attend to personal needs while others hold up a cloth for privacy, and water is often not provided on location.
Menstruating women face particularly severe challenges, lacking access to water and appropriate facilities to manage or dispose of sanitary napkins. The report highlights that women in the industry are sometimes forced to delay urinating for extended periods owing to a lack of facilities.
While some producers claim that caravans are provided for women on set, this is contested by numerous witnesses. It was reported that caravans are typically reserved for 'heroes and heroines', with other women being denied access. If a single caravan is available for general use, it often becomes overcrowded, leading to overflowing and clogging, rendering the toilet facilities unusable.
Many women in the industry stress that toilets and changing rooms should be considered essential on set, and immediate steps must be taken to ensure their availability at all locations. Although a few men also support this view, the report indicates that many production units continue to neglect these basic facilities.
Unofficial ban in film industry
Another peculiar and troubling phenomenon within the Malayalam film industry is that individuals are often banned from working, without authorisation or justification. This issue was highlighted to the commission by a significant number of men in the industry, more so than women.
Evidence indicates that a small group of 10 or 15 influential individuals, including actors, producers, distributors, and directors — predominantly men — exert substantial control over the industry, acting as power brokers and amassing significant fame and wealth.
Many men in the industry testified that numerous individuals, including well-known actors, have been banned from working, for reasons that are often arbitrary and not necessarily serious. An individual may be banned simply for offending a member of the power group, whether intentionally or not. The decision to impose a ban can hinge on the whims of any member of this influential circle, with no formal or written justification.
The banning process is typically shrouded in secrecy and conducted through informal, word-of-mouth communication. For instance, if a producer is considering hiring a particular actor, they might be advised by a member of the power group to avoid the actor owing to an unofficial ban.
One witness shared their experience of being banned after advocating for formal agreements in the industry, a stance that displeased prominent AMMA members. Consequently, a coordinated effort was made to prevent them from working in any film, solely because their opinion on the need for agreements was not well-received by the industry’s powerful figures.