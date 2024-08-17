Release of Justice Hema Committee report delayed again

The release of the much-awaited justice K. Hema Committee report, which studied issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, has been delayed again as the Kerala government on Saturday, 17 August reportedly decided to wait for the outcome of an actress' plea against its publication.

Renjini, who had given statements to the committee, has moved the high court reportedly raising concerns about the contents of the report. Earlier, the publication of the report, which was to be released on 24 July, was put on hold by the Kerala High Court on a plea moved by a Malayalam film producer.

Subsequently, the high court dismissed the plea on 13 August and directed the government to make the report public within a week from then.

Kerala Women's Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi said the government, which was going to release the report on Saturday, 17 August, probably decided to wait in view of the actress' plea, which is expected to be heard by the high court on Monday, 19 August.

"There are no hurdles in the publication of the report," she said. She also said the women's commission, right from the start, has been in favour of making the report public.