Kerala govt ready to release Hema committee report

The Kerala government is expected release the Hema committee report by 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, 19 August, said cultural affairs minister Saji Cheriyan.

This follows the Kerala High Court’s dismissal on Monday of senior actor Ranjini’s petition seeking a review of the report prior to its public release. The High Court ruled that Ranjini’s plea was inadmissible due to technical reasons and advised her to file a new appeal before a single bench. The court indicated that if Ranjini submitted her appeal immediately, it could be heard by 3 p.m.

Ranjini, who was among those who testified before the Hema committee, argued that she has the right to know how her statement was recorded. She had hoped for a tribunal to address the issues faced by women in the industry and stressed that her intention is to seek justice, not to obstruct the report’s release.

The Hema committee report, compiled under the leadership of Justice K. Hema, addresses issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. Ranjini, who had provided testimony to the committee, challenged the court's decision to release the report, citing privacy concerns as well. Although the report was initially scheduled for release at 11 a.m. on Saturday, 17 August, its publication was postponed due to Ranjini’s appeal.