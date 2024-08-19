Hema committee report: What is the way forward?

The Hema commission report, which was released on Monday, has proposed enacting a new law and establishing a tribunal specifically designed to address the unique problems faced by women in the film industry.

The report found the Malayalam film industry denies opportunities to women who are not ready to "cooperate" and grant sexual favours. There is a general perception that actresses are here to make money and will therefore share a bed with anyone. It underscored that sexual exploitation is rampant in the Malayalam film industry, and that women are asked to "compromise" in exchange for work.

This has led the commission to understand that none of the five statutes which apply to the Kerala film industry adequately address the contemporary challenges faced by women in the industry.

The five statues are: Cinematograph Act, 1952; Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1958 (Kerala); Cine Workers and Cinema Theatre Workers (Regulation) Act, 1981; Workers Welfare Cess Act, 1981; Cine Workers Welfare Fund Act, 1981 The Commission’s report states that although laws such as the Indian Penal Code and the POSH Act address illegal acts and sexual harassment, they do not adequately cover the specific issues faced by women in cinema, especially those occurring prior to their arrival at the workplace.