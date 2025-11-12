Actor Govinda hospitalised in Mumbai after collapsing at home
The 61-year-old actor is said to have lost consciousness following a brief spell of disorientation
Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda was admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu early on Wednesday after reportedly collapsing at his Mumbai residence. The 61-year-old actor is said to have lost consciousness following a brief spell of disorientation.
Confirming the development, Govinda’s friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal told NDTV that the actor initially received medication after a telephonic consultation with a doctor but was later rushed to hospital for emergency care around 1 a.m.
“He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 a.m.,” Bindal said, adding that the actor has undergone several tests and is awaiting results.
Bindal declined to comment further on the actor’s current condition.
Govinda was previously admitted to the same hospital in October last year after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The incident occurred when the firearm reportedly slipped from his hand while he was placing it back in a cupboard, discharging a bullet that struck him below the knee. The actor underwent an hour-long surgery at the time to remove the bullet.
Just days ago, on 10 November, Govinda had visited Breach Candy Hospital to meet fellow veteran actor Dharmendra, who was undergoing treatment there.
On the professional front, Govinda was last seen on television in March as one of the judges on the dance reality show Dance Deewane.
With Agency Inputs
