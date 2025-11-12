Actor Govinda hospitalised in Mumbai after collapsing at home

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda was admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu early on Wednesday after reportedly collapsing at his Mumbai residence. The 61-year-old actor is said to have lost consciousness following a brief spell of disorientation.

Confirming the development, Govinda’s friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal told NDTV that the actor initially received medication after a telephonic consultation with a doctor but was later rushed to hospital for emergency care around 1 a.m.

“He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 a.m.,” Bindal said, adding that the actor has undergone several tests and is awaiting results.