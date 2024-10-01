Actor Govinda injured after revolver ‘misfires’ at Juhu residence

Actor Govinda sustained leg injuries on Tuesday, 1 October, after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence, while he was about to leave for the airport, police said.

Govinda, 60, later issued a statement, informing his fans that doctors have removed the bullet and he was alright due to his fans’ affection and god’s blessings.

"With the blessings of my fans, my parents and god, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," Govinda said in an audio message.

The actor, who was hospitalised after the accident, is out of danger and recuperating at his home, a Mumbai police official said.