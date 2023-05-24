Actor Nitesh Pandey of 'Anupamaa' fame dies

"Anupamaa" actor Nitesh Pandey died early Wednesday morning, his brother-in-law and producer Siddharth Nagar confirmed. He was in his 50s.

The actor, also known for roles in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Om Shanti Om" and Dibakar Banerjee's "Khosla Ka Ghosla", was in Igatpuri for a shoot.

"He went to Igatpuri yesterday morning for a shoot and he died around 1.30 am. The news is true (about his demise). I am shocked, we spoke about two-three days ago and how this has happened suddenly," Nagar told PTI.

According to his "Anupamaa" co-star Rushad Rana, Pandey suffered a cardiac arrest. The last rites of the actor will be held in Mumbai.