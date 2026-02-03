Actor Rajinikanth felicitates sanitation worker for honesty
Padma said she had only done her duty and never expected such recognition
Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday felicitated Padma, a sanitation worker from Chennai, at his residence in Poes Garden in recognition of her honesty in returning a large quantity of lost gold jewellery to its rightful owner.
Padma, accompanied by her husband and daughters, visited the veteran actor’s residence, where he presented her with a shawl and a two-sovereign gold chain bearing an “Om” pendant.
“I felt thrilled. I never expected that I would meet him,” Padma told reporters later, describing the interaction as an unforgettable experience.
She said she was invited to Rajinikanth’s residence after news of her act of honesty came to public attention.
Also Read: "Rajinikanth’s fans won’t forgive Dhanush”
Padma had recently found a pouch containing 45 sovereigns of gold ornaments while carrying out sanitation work in the T. Nagar area of the city. After informing her superiors, she handed over the pouch to the Pondy Bazaar police station.
Following an inquiry, the police traced the owner and returned the ornaments.
Her gesture had earlier drawn appreciation from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who felicitated her and presented a cheque for Rs one lakh.
Padma said she had only done her duty and never expected such recognition. “I thought returning the ornaments was the right thing to do,” she said.
Photographs of Rajinikanth honouring Padma were widely shared on social media, drawing praise from the public for both her honesty and the actor’s gesture of appreciation.