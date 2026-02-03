Actor Rajinikanth felicitates sanitation worker for honesty

Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday felicitated Padma, a sanitation worker from Chennai, at his residence in Poes Garden in recognition of her honesty in returning a large quantity of lost gold jewellery to its rightful owner.

Padma, accompanied by her husband and daughters, visited the veteran actor’s residence, where he presented her with a shawl and a two-sovereign gold chain bearing an “Om” pendant.

“I felt thrilled. I never expected that I would meet him,” Padma told reporters later, describing the interaction as an unforgettable experience.

She said she was invited to Rajinikanth’s residence after news of her act of honesty came to public attention.