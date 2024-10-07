Actor Siddique appears before SIT, to return for questioning on 12 Oct
The special investigation team (SIT), responsible for probing the sexual assault allegations raised by several women workers of the Malayalam film industry, questioned actor Siddique on Monday in connection with an alleged rape case.
Siddique was released after a three-hour interrogation. The actor appeared before the SIT at the police commissioner’s office in Thiruvananthapuram, and has been asked to return for further questioning on 12 October. He did not respond to questions from the media upon leaving.
The SIT, led by an IPS officer, is currently interrogating Siddique at the Cantonment police station. The Kerala High Court had previously denied his bail request, citing the gravity of the accusations and the need for custodial interrogation.
Siddique has been charged under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He claims that the complainant has been harassing him with false accusations since 2019.
This case is part of a wider investigation into sexual harassment allegations involving prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry, following the justice K. Hema Committee’s report on sexual crimes against female actors. Several FIRs have been registered in connection with these allegations.
In her complaint, a young female actor accused Siddique of sexually assaulting her in a Thiruvananthapuram hotel, under the pretext of offering her a film role. In August, the Museum Police in Thiruvananthapuram registered a rape case against Siddique after receiving the complaint from the actor, who came forward following the release of the Hema Committee report, claiming the incident occurred on 28 January 2016, following a film preview.
On 24 September, Kerala HC rejected Siddique’s anticipatory bail application, stressing the seriousness of the allegations and the necessity of custodial interrogation for a comprehensive investigation. Despite this, the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest on 30 September.