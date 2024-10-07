Actor Siddique appears before SIT, to return for questioning on 12 Oct

The special investigation team (SIT), responsible for probing the sexual assault allegations raised by several women workers of the Malayalam film industry, questioned actor Siddique on Monday in connection with an alleged rape case.

Siddique was released after a three-hour interrogation. The actor appeared before the SIT at the police commissioner’s office in Thiruvananthapuram, and has been asked to return for further questioning on 12 October. He did not respond to questions from the media upon leaving.

The SIT, led by an IPS officer, is currently interrogating Siddique at the Cantonment police station. The Kerala High Court had previously denied his bail request, citing the gravity of the accusations and the need for custodial interrogation.

Siddique has been charged under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He claims that the complainant has been harassing him with false accusations since 2019.