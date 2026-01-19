Actor Vijay appears before CBI again over Karur stampede probe

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay appeared at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi on Monday for a second round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said.

The actor arrived at the agency’s Lodhi Road office in the morning, accompanied by a convoy of vehicles. He is being questioned by a team of investigators led by an officer of deputy superintendent rank from the CBI’s anti-corruption unit.

Vijay was first examined by the agency on 12 January, when he was questioned for more than six hours. He had been asked to return last week but requested a different date, citing the Pongal festival, officials added.