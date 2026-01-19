Actor Vijay appears before CBI again over Karur stampede probe
TVK chief questioned for second time as federal agency investigates deadly 2025 incident
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay appeared at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi on Monday for a second round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said.
The actor arrived at the agency’s Lodhi Road office in the morning, accompanied by a convoy of vehicles. He is being questioned by a team of investigators led by an officer of deputy superintendent rank from the CBI’s anti-corruption unit.
Vijay was first examined by the agency on 12 January, when he was questioned for more than six hours. He had been asked to return last week but requested a different date, citing the Pongal festival, officials added.
The CBI took over the investigation from a state-appointed special investigation team following a directive from the Supreme Court. The agency is examining evidence related to the stampede that occurred on 27 September 2025 in Karur district, Tamil Nadu.
The incident, which took place during a public event, left 41 people dead and more than 60 others injured, triggering widespread outrage and demands for accountability. The probe is focused on establishing the sequence of events and identifying any lapses in crowd management and administrative oversight.
With PTI inputs
