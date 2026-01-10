Vijay's film: As 'Jana Nayagan' faces censor hurdle, Kamal Haasan flags threat to creative freedom

Actor–politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday, 10 January, called for a “principled relook” at India’s film certification process, stressing the need for transparency, accountability and clearly defined timelines.

His remarks come at a sensitive moment for the Tamil film industry, following the uncertainty surrounding the release of actor–politician Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan, which was to clash at the box office with Parasakthi, funded by a company with links to TN deputy chief minister Udaynidhi Stalin. What was supposed to be a Pongal clash, and a dress rehearsal for the political scenario in this election year in Tamil Nadu, has heightened commercial and political interest in the outcome of the certification.

In a statement, Haasan said, “What is required now is a principled relook at the certification processes with defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation and written, reasoned justification for every suggested cut or edit.” He urged members of the film fraternity to unite and engage in “meaningful, constructive dialogue” with government institutions to safeguard artistic freedom.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars who recently announced his full-time entry into politics, has drawn heightened scrutiny with Jana Nayagan, widely seen as his final film before he enters active politics. The film was referred by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to its review committee just days ahead of its scheduled release, prompting the producers to approach the courts seeking timely clearance. The matter has since been subject to judicial scrutiny, with the CBFC maintaining that it acted within the framework of existing rules.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin strongly criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that the censor board was being used as a political “weapon”. Without naming the film, Stalin said in a post on X that, like agencies such as the CBI, ED and IT, the CBFC too was being misused for political ends.

Haasan, a Rajya Sabha MP, said meaningful reform of the certification process would “safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values and strengthen India’s democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people.”