Adani-China row: JPC the only way forward, asserts Congress

"He has however refused to answer other questions on which projects PMC has done for the Adani Group and his firm's role in the power equipment over-invoicing scam. His statement has no bearing on the fact that our HAHK questions all along have focused on the Chinese citizen Chang Chung-Ling and his central role in Adani Group affairs," Ramesh said.



The fact that his son owns a firm housed in an Adani-owned building and which builds infrastructure exclusively for the Adani Group only underscores the significance of 'HAHK', the Congress leader said.



"Given that the PM and the Adani Group have no incentive to provide answers, the only way forward is a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate all the relevant aspects of the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam," Ramesh said.