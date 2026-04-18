Adani expands hold over Mumbai redevelopment projects, including Goregaon cluster

In Mumbai, India’s financial capital, the Adani Group is steadily expanding its footprint in lucrative slum and cluster redevelopment projects tied to high-value urban land. After securing the redevelopment of Dharavi (625 acres), followed by Bandra Reclamation (24 acres), the group has now won the contract for the Motilal Nagar project in Goregaon, spread across 143 acres.

Having outbid DLF for the Dharavi project, Adani subsequently surpassed Larsen & Toubro with higher bids for both the Bandra Reclamation and Motilal Nagar developments. Through these projects, the group has acquired significant development rights and land access in Mumbai in recent years. Last year, an Adani subsidiary also purchased a 1.1-acre private property on Carmichael Road in south Mumbai.

Opposition parties have repeatedly accused the Centre and the Maharashtra state government of favouring the Adani Group in awarding these projects. Meanwhile, the conglomerate has successfully navigated legal challenges, including those reaching the Supreme Court. However, residents of Dharavi and Motilal Nagar have raised concerns over transparency, with protests continuing in Dharavi.

The government maintains that ownership of the Motilal Nagar land will remain with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Speaking to the media on Friday, MHADA Vice-President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal said that while the project was initially estimated at Rs 36,000 crore, total investment could now rise to Rs 1 lakh crore, to be funded by the Adani Group.

Motilal Nagar is being positioned as one of India’s first modern township-style redevelopment projects. Families currently living in homes of around 230 sq ft are expected to be rehoused in units measuring approximately 1,600 sq ft. In addition to housing, the project will include sports facilities, socio-cultural centres and modern business hubs. It will be executed under the construction and development (C&D) model.