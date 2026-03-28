Dharavi redevelopment project: 96 pc residents marked ‘ineligible’ in survey list
Varsha Gaikwad raises issue in Lok Sabha, alleges ‘extortion model’ in redevelopment process
Around 96 per cent of residents in parts of Dharavi have been marked “ineligible” in a key survey list linked to the redevelopment project, triggering concern among locals and drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition.
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad raised the issue in the Lok Sabha on 27 March, alleging large-scale irregularities in the survey process and warning that thousands of residents fear losing their homes.
She said the findings in the Annexure-II list were “shocking”, with only a small fraction of residents declared eligible.
Low eligibility figures raise concerns
According to Gaikwad, the data shows:
Out of 1,000 residents surveyed in one area, only 31 were found eligible
In Meghwadi, 55 out of 505 were eligible
In Naik Nagar, only 21 out of 2,229 were found eligible
This translates to barely 3–5 per cent eligibility in some areas, she said.
Allegations of irregularities, ‘extortion’
The Congress leader alleged that the survey process was marred by irregularities and that middlemen were demanding large sums of money from residents in exchange for securing eligibility.
“This is not a development model but an extortion model,” she said, urging the Centre to intervene.
She also alleged that the process could lead to the displacement of local residents and benefit private developers, including those linked to industrialist Gautam Adani.
Questions over criteria and transparency
Gaikwad said that as per directions of the Bombay High Court, residents living in Dharavi before 1 January 2011 should be considered eligible.
However, she claimed that very few residents meeting this criterion were declared eligible in the survey.
She also questioned the lack of transparency, saying no public hearing had been held and residents were not adequately informed about the process.
Fear of relocation
Concerns have also been raised that ineligible residents may be shifted out of Dharavi to other areas such as Kurla or Mulund, which could disrupt their livelihoods.
Notice issued by SRA
Meanwhile, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority has issued a final notice to residents, asking them to submit required documents within 15 days.
The notice warned that if documents are not submitted, eligibility will be decided based on available records and survey data.
Officials said more than 91,000 units have been surveyed, while surveys of around 24,000 units remain incomplete due to missing documents or absence of residents. Another 13,000 units have not yet been surveyed.
Project remains contentious
The Dharavi redevelopment project, one of the largest urban renewal plans in Asia, continues to face controversy over eligibility criteria, transparency and concerns of displacement.
With a large number of residents marked ineligible and allegations of irregularities surfacing, the issue is likely to intensify in the coming days.
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