Dharavi redevelopment project: 96 pc residents marked ‘ineligible’ in survey list

Around 96 per cent of residents in parts of Dharavi have been marked “ineligible” in a key survey list linked to the redevelopment project, triggering concern among locals and drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad raised the issue in the Lok Sabha on 27 March, alleging large-scale irregularities in the survey process and warning that thousands of residents fear losing their homes.

She said the findings in the Annexure-II list were “shocking”, with only a small fraction of residents declared eligible.

Low eligibility figures raise concerns

According to Gaikwad, the data shows:

Out of 1,000 residents surveyed in one area, only 31 were found eligible

In Meghwadi, 55 out of 505 were eligible

In Naik Nagar, only 21 out of 2,229 were found eligible

This translates to barely 3–5 per cent eligibility in some areas, she said.

Allegations of irregularities, ‘extortion’

The Congress leader alleged that the survey process was marred by irregularities and that middlemen were demanding large sums of money from residents in exchange for securing eligibility.

“This is not a development model but an extortion model,” she said, urging the Centre to intervene.

She also alleged that the process could lead to the displacement of local residents and benefit private developers, including those linked to industrialist Gautam Adani.