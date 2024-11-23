Adani Group CFO says wasn't aware of the 'specificity'

Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Robbie Singh on Saturday revealed that he was aware "that something is afoot" but was made aware of the "specificity" of the Adani Green contract only two days ago. In a post on X, he put out four pointers in the wake of US prosecutors accusing billionaire Gautam Adani of bribery worth $265 million.

"This specifically relates to one contract of #adanigreen which is roughly 10% of overall business of Adani Green(there is a lot more precise & comprehensive detail of this which we will elaborate in an appropriate forum)," Singh wrote.