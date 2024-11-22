Odisha, Andhra govts respond to Adani bribery charges
The response comes amid rising political scrutiny and accusations involving the Adani Group's influence in various state governments
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made a statement on 22 November claiming that the state government possesses the "chargesheet reports" related to an alleged bribery scam involving the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government and the Adani Group. Naidu indicated that the government would take action based on these reports and address any identified irregularities.
In a related development, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which governed Odisha from 2000 to June 2024, also responded to allegations that state government officials had taken bribes from the Adani Group for the supply of renewable energy to the state from the central pool. The BJD rejected these claims, calling them "false and not based on fact". This response comes amid rising political scrutiny and accusations involving the Adani Group's influence in various state governments.
Adani, India's second-richest man, and seven others, including his nephew Sagar Adani, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with paying bribes to unidentified government officials of several states including Odisha to buy expensive solar power, potentially earning more than $2 billion in profit over 20 years.
Adani Group, however, denied the charges, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are "baseless" and the conglomerate is "compliant with all laws".
Former Odisha energy minister and BJD MLA P.K. Deb said, "The types of allegations made in the name of Odisha are baseless and not based on facts.
"The government of Odisha has nothing to do with the agreement. Whatever agreement was done remained confined among Gridco, the distribution company and SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited), a central PSU. The state government has no role in all these matters though the administration was informed regarding the PSA", Deb told PTI.
He also claimed that there is a difference between Odisha and other states. "We in Odisha have privatised the power distribution while other states are doing the job directly. Here Tata Power is doing the distribution part of the electricity supply," he said, adding that the agreement may involve Adani, SECI, Gridco and the distribution company.
"All the agreements on power get the approval of the OERC (Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission), an autonomous body. Gridco is also semi-autonomous. Therefore, the state government has no direct role in the agreements. Neither the energy department minister nor the secretary are involved in all such agreements", Deb said.
Gridco, a state PSU, is presently engaged in bulk purchase and bulk sale of power to the four distribution companies inside Odisha and trading of surplus power through traders to promote exchange of power with neighbouring states in the country.
The previous YSRCP regime is embroiled in the alleged scam with claims that government officials received bribes from the Adani Group. Addressing the assembly, chief minister Naidu said his government will study those charges and act on them.
"I have all the chargesheet reports filed there (US). It is in the public domain. Will study it (the allegations and indictment). Will act on it and inform you,” said Naidu.
He noted that over the past five months, the TDP-led government has been discussing the alleged corruption that took place between 2019 and 2024.
The YSRCP had on Thursday dismissed the allegations made against the government headed by it and said there was no direct agreement with the Adani Group. Highlighting that the allegations involving the YSRCP regime and Adani Group have hurt the prestige and brand image of the southern state, Naidu termed it as a "very sad development".
Some members in the House wanted former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to be held accountable if the charges against him are proven.
With PTI inputs
