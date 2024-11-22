Odisha, Andhra govts respond to Adani bribery charges

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made a statement on 22 November claiming that the state government possesses the "chargesheet reports" related to an alleged bribery scam involving the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government and the Adani Group. Naidu indicated that the government would take action based on these reports and address any identified irregularities.

In a related development, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which governed Odisha from 2000 to June 2024, also responded to allegations that state government officials had taken bribes from the Adani Group for the supply of renewable energy to the state from the central pool. The BJD rejected these claims, calling them "false and not based on fact". This response comes amid rising political scrutiny and accusations involving the Adani Group's influence in various state governments.

Adani, India's second-richest man, and seven others, including his nephew Sagar Adani, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with paying bribes to unidentified government officials of several states including Odisha to buy expensive solar power, potentially earning more than $2 billion in profit over 20 years.

Adani Group, however, denied the charges, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are "baseless" and the conglomerate is "compliant with all laws".