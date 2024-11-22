Does Gautam Adani face extradition over bribery charges?

Though the Adani Group has strongly denied the allegations, calling them "baseless" and asserting compliance with all applicable laws, Batra believes the charges could lead to an extradition bid against Gautam Adani as well.

Notably, India had signed an extradition treaty with the US in 1997.

"If [any] nation, like India, has an extradition treaty with the US, it is obligated to consider the request under its laws and the terms of the bilateral treaty," Batra explained.

Breon Peace — the US attorney for the eastern district of New York, who brought the charges against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and others — has the authority to seek arrest warrants for Adani and the other indicted individuals and have them served in the countries where they reside, Batra was quoted as saying by the PTI.