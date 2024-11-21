Sagar Adani: From renewable energy visionary to accused in US bribery investigation

Sagar Adani, executive director of Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) and a key member of the Adani Group leadership, has been thrust into the spotlight following allegations of involvement in a massive bribery scheme.

The 2023 investigation by US authorities, which targets several top executives of the Adani Group, has cast a shadow over the reputation of one of India’s largest conglomerates.

Having joined the Adani Group in 2015 after earning a degree in economics from Brown University, US, Sagar began his career in project management. He played a pivotal role in shaping AGEL’s renewable energy portfolio, which includes an expansive range of solar and wind energy projects.

Over the years, he has been instrumental in steering the organisation's strategic growth and financial operations, establishing AGEL as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.

However, recent developments have overshadowed these achievements. In March 2023, Sagar was served with a grand jury subpoena, and a search warrant was executed by US authorities, allowing the seizure of electronic devices in his possession.