Adani offered Rs 1,750 crore as bribe to a govt official in Andhra Pradesh

In December 2021, power distribution companies in Andhra Pradesh signed PPAs (power purchase agreements) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) to purchase 7 gigawatt (or 7,000 megawatt) of solar energy from the SECI.

The SECI was finding it difficult to find buyers for solar energy at the high prices that the public-sector company had agreed to pay the Adani group. It was therefore in Gautam Adani’s interest to persuade state government officials to agree to the terms — and hence the offer of a staggering bribe of Rs 1,750 crore was offered to a single officer in Andhra Pradesh.

Even more damaging, the US court document that is now in the public domain mentions that the chairman of the Adani group personally called on the government official — identified as ‘Foreign Official #1’ — at least thrice to advance the execution of a PSA (power sale agreement) between the state electricity distribution companies and the SECI.

The meetings with the unnamed official took place on 7 August, 12 September and 20 November 2021, the document mentions.