Adani-Hindenburg matter: SC to consider fresh status report filed by SEBI on Sep 15

The Supreme Court is slated to consider on September 15 the fresh status report filed by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the Adani-Hindenburg matter.

As per the details available on the official website of the apex court, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud is likely to take up the pleas for hearing on September 15.

On August 25, the market regulator in a fresh status report said that it had examined 24 matters in compliance with orders of the top court, adding that SEBI will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigations in the Adani-Hindenburg matter.

“Out of the said 24 investigations, 22 are final in nature and 2 are interim in nature. As on date, the said 22 final investigation reports and 1 interim investigation report are approved by the Competent Authority in accordance with SEBI's extant practice and procedures,” said the status report filed by the Executive Director V.S. Sundaresan of SEBI.