Adani-Hindenburg row: No reason to discredit SEBI, says SC, reserves order

The Supreme Court on Friday said it has no reason to "discredit" the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which probed allegations against the Adani group, as there was no material before it to doubt what the market regulator has done and the court does not have to treat what was set out in the Hindenburg report as a "true state of affairs".

While asking SEBI what it intends to do in future to ensure that investors don't lose wealth owing to volatility in the stock market or short-selling, the apex court observed it would not be proper for it to set up a special investigation team (SIT) on its own without any material before it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which reserved its order on a batch of pleas concerning the Adani-Hindenburg row on allegations of stock price manipulation, said it cannot ask a statutory regulator to take as a "gospel truth" something which was published in the media.

"We don't have to treat what is set out in the Hindenburg report as ipso facto (automatically) a true state of affairs. That is why we directed SEBI to investigate. Because for us to accept something which is in the report of an entity, which is not before us and whose veracity we have no means of testing, would really be unfair," the bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, told advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was appearing for one of the petitioners.