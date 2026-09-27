The school across the river Kiul

I’ve fallen into the river several times,” Sarojini Baske says. “My books would get wet, and I couldn’t go to school.”

It’s September, and Sarojini, a student of Class 9, is returning home from school. A school bag loaded with books is tied to her back, and she is carrying her shoes in her hands. She stumbles briefly in the middle of the fast-flowing Kiul river but quickly regains her balance.

“I fell a couple of times, but then I got a sense of where the stones were,” says her schoolmate and neighbour, Srishti Kujur, walking alongside. She now carries a spare set of clothes. “We cross the river in our home clothes; once across, we put the wet clothes in a plastic bag and change into our school uniforms,” explains Srishti as the girls walk off towards their home in the Santhal Adivasi hamlet of Jathar, in Bihar’s Jamui district. The bright red ribbons tied in their hair look like red flowers, bobbing up and down.

When Srishti was younger, her stepmother Reshmi Devi would carry the young child across. “I used to sling the bag over my shoulder and carry Srishti in my arms and cross. I did this for five years,” she recalls. “Duio time ka ye kaam tha (it was a twice-daily routine).”

Jathar is a hamlet of Santhal Adivasis in Harni panchayat, cut off by the flowing waters of the Kiul in Jamui district of Bihar. Of the roughly 200 households, half are Adivasis and the rest from the scheduled caste Ravidas community.

“We [mothers] walk to the river together in the morning, and when school lets out, we wait at the bank to check if they have made it over safely,” says Reshmi Devi, who worries her stepdaughter might fall while crossing the river. “Padhna zaroori hai, isse dimag khulta hai, isliye bhejte hain (education is essential; it broadens the mind, which is why we send them),” says Reshmi, who never went to school.