Administrative failure of BJP-JJP govt in Haryana, says Hooda on Nuh violence

The Congress on Thursday dubbed Haryana's BJP-JJP government as a "failed" and "non-performing" government, saying that the violence and riots in the Nuh and Gurugram are the result of the administrative failure and also demanded strict punishment for the people behind it.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, veteran leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said: "What happened in Haryana's Nuh is very unfortunate. Even in 1947 when the country witnessed partition, then also such thing did not happen here."

Taking a swipe at the BJP government in the state, he said: "Before me, even their Minister and the MP from the region Rao Inderjit Singh has said that it is a failure of the administrative, failure of the Haryana government of the BJP-JJP. Because for the last few days what was going on the channels... the police officer there said that he had already informed the government weeks before about the incident, but no action was taken.