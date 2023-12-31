Advised rest by doctors, Mamata Banerjee postpones engagements

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's scheduled programmes over the next one week were postponed on Sunday after she was advised rest by doctors following a medical procedure on her right shoulder, an official said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief was supposed to attend a programme of the TMC at Netaji Indoor Stadium on 2 January. She was also supposed to visit Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas on 3 January to oversee preparations for the Gangasagar Mela, and was scheduled to chair an administrative meeting in nearby Joynagar the next day.

"Doctors have prescribed her rest. All her engagements will be postponed accordingly. She requires fewer movements, which will help her recover quickly," the official said.