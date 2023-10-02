Mamata pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, says his ideals remain relevant even today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary saying that his ideals of "inclusivity, social justice and equality" have remained "relevant even today".

She urged the people to reaffirm commitment to Gandhiji's values for – peace, love and unity and build a society where every citizen would have equal rights.

"On the hallowed occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, my heart swells with reverence for the man who not only led our nation towards freedom but also forged the path towards justice and righteousness," Banerjee posted on X.